A crash between a car and a motorcycle has left a major route in Burton closed this morning,

The incident, which happened on the A511 Ashby Road is affecting traffic in both directions with motorists caught up in tailbacks all the way to Mervyn Road and High Bank Road.

The air ambulance is in attendance as well as paramedics and police officers.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured.

Elsewhere in Burton town centre a collision between A511 Horninglow Road and Albert Street has left the road partially blocked ad is causing slow traffic on the A5121 for Derby Road in both directions. The vehicles involved are awaiting recovery.