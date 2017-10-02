Major plans are in the pipeline for a block of offices near a church in Burton town centre as the latest applications have been decided by East Staffordshire Borough Council:

70 Guild Street, Burton - Demolition of existing outbuildings to facilitate the conversion of existing Class A1 (shop), Class B1 (Business) and home on first floor to form seven homes comprising five two-bedroom homes and two one-bedroom units – approved.

9 Grange Street, Burton - Erection of a single storey lean-to front extension – approved.

27 Buckingham Close, Stretton - Erection of a two storey rear extension – approved.

Flat 2 166 Branston Road, Burton - Erection of a single storey rear extension – approved.

Land adjacent to 93 Park Road, Barton under Needwood - Change of use of public open space to form part of domestic garden and relocation of boundary fence – approved.

129 Station Street Burton - Removal of three Holly trees – approved.

Barkley House, Pinfold Lane, Bromley Hurst, Abbots Bromley - Demolition of detached garage to facilitate the erection of single storey front, two storey side and two storey and single storey rear extensions – approved.

Rocketts Oak Farm, Tatenhill Common, Rangemore - Erection of a two storey rear extension – approved.

10 South Oak Street, Burton - Retention of a single storey outbuilding – approved.

Coleshill Lodge, Lichfield Road, Abbots Bromley - Demolish garage and all single storey elements to facilitate the erection of two storey front and rear extensions, single storey front and rear extensions, single storey side extensions and creation of a balcony – approved.

Faversham House, South Hill, Rolleston on Dove - Prior Notification for the erection of a single storey rear extension, 4m from the original rear wall, 3.7m to the highest point of the roof and 3m to the eaves – approved.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk