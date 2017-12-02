Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton shoppers are being urged to pledge their support for town centre traders as part of a national campaign day to support small businesses, which which runs alongside today's Small business Saturday.

People are being urged to put on their coats and go into town to shop locally as part of the Get Vocal About Local Burton promotion which is in response to the issues caused after St Peter's Bridge was closed for three months, hitting traders hard in the town.

Get Vocal About Local Burton was launched by Staffordshire County Council to promote all that isd great about the town and to encourage people to shop, eat and spend their leisure time there. It comes as businesses suffered during the controversial closure of the bridge, which discouraged shoppers from visiting the town due to concerns over gridlocked traffic.

People can also pledge to shop locally by liking or sharing the Get Vocal and Local Burton Pledge on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the #GetvocalaboutlocalBurton hashtag. They will then be entered into a prize draw for a Champagne breakfast for two at Alphabet Gift Shop or a spa day at Hoar Cross Hall. Posts will be shared with more than 20,000 and people should include a picture of themselves if possible.

Today shoppers can discover great customer service and unique products at great prices at independent retailers, said a county council spokesman. Burton's Market Hall is where many small traders are located. People can expect to find a broad range of products, including rare model cars and trains, bespoke jewellery and one off vintage clothing, accessories and antiques on offer here.

People can also find out more and sign up to receive updates at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/getvocal or by emailing getvocalaboutlocal@staffordshire.gov.uk

Councillor Philip White, the county council’s cabinet support member and local county, said: "We're marking Small Business Saturday by encouraging more people to shop at independent retailers in Burton and sharing their experiences through Get Vocal About Local.

"This is another opportunity for people to pledge their support for local businesses in Burton which play a vital part in our economy and contribute to a thriving town centre.

"Our Get Vocal About Local campaign is spreading the message that Burton is open for business and has so much to offer. It’s so easy for people to get involved, support local traders and have a chance of winning some great prizes."

Burton business leaders and small firms are encouraging shoppers to support local traders to mark Small Business Saturday, which is also today, December 2.

The initiative is now in its fifth year and encourages consumers to shop at small outlets to support the local economy and employment.

The scheme is championed by many business leaders and firms across Burton and South Derbyshire, who have been telling the Burton Mail why shoppers should lend their support.

One such store is The Alphabet Gift shop, in Union Street, which said it has seen a marked improvement in custom since the reopening of St Peter’s Bridge on November 18.

Its general manager Sarah Kuster said: "Small Business Saturday is a really good way to support local people in the local community. It is all about independence as we employ local people and it is just about driving the life back into the town.

"It has been great since the bridge reopened. It is nice to see all our regular customers back through the doors."

Other such traders includes Julie Stanley, who makes bespoke jewellery at her unit in the market. She said: "I have lived and worked in Burton for very long time. We are a manufacturing jeweller and can make anything or reconstruct your old jewellery.

"The majority of our work is done in the workshop here so don't need to send items off. We love our customers – they come in as customers and go out as friends. Everything we sell is unique – you won't see these designs anywhere else. With an independent business you know you will get the personal touch. Small businesses can also create a community spirit in towns."

Ant Walker runs Premier Mobility at Burton Market Hall with his wife Debbie.

He said: "We have been established for 11 years recently relocated back to market. We offer a wide range of mobility products from scooters to walkers. We have a good rapport with manufacturers meaning we get good deals and can offer competitive prices. Providing face to face service is important."

Gareth Jones, co-owner of Café B, in High Street, said his eatery jumped at the chance to take part in Small Business Saturday.

He said: "The much publicised St Peter’s Bridge closure brought problems with it but now we need people back in the town. It is amazing that a fair few shoppers haven’t been back to town since the closure. They have completely stayed away from Burton.

"We jumped at the chance to take part in Small Business Saturday – anything to push small businesses. There are a few coffee shops springing up including Costa Coffees so it is nice to get some help.

"We are a local company and use local companies to provide our food as well as employing local people."

Across the River Trent and into Swadlincote, Agy Costanti, who runs Vape HQ in the High Street, said: "Small Business Saturday is important to keep small businesses together. We offer a better service. It is less corporate. If it wasn't for smaller businesses there wouldn't be as much choice on the high street. It is about keeping it local and supporting smaller businesses.

"My parents have run KC Fish Bar, in High Street, Swadlincote, for 24 years. They have served the public of Swadlincote for 24 years and have seen a lot of changes in that time. It was still a small town then and it has had massive growth come in."

Business leaders across Burton have also said it is hoped the initiative proves that Burton is open for business and that its small independent firms are thriving.

Chris Plant, director at Burton and District Chamber of Trade, said: "I am really looking forward to seeing small businesses in the town join us for this event - as they are the lifeblood of our town centres. Whether it’s a local solicitor, manufacturer, builder, florist, jeweller or bookshop – all of these companies keep our local communities going; creating jobs, driving growth and ensuring our high streets survive and succeed.

"We wanted to do something fun to celebrate Small Business Saturday UK this year that would unite all the diverse businesses that are thriving in the town. Both local retailers and professional services can be seen as shining examples in the region, if they use the campaign to promote their businesses, and to shop local too."

Mike Cherry, Burton businessman and national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: "Because Small Business Saturday is in its fifth year and small business are vitally important to the local community, more than 60 per cent of everything spent with small businesses stays in the local community and economy.

"Small businesses, who are currently affected with increasing costs hitting them hard, need everyone to support them more than ever so it is not just about retailers but about each small business. I urge everyone to think about where they spend their money on Saturday and for the rest of the year. The high street is suffering and small businesses need everyone’s support if we are to retain a vibrant business community."

Elaine Pritchard, one of the leaders of WiRE (Women in Rural Enterprise) in the Burton area and a champion of Small Business Saturday, said she would be involved in the #BuckieLovesSmallBiz tour in Burton town centre from 9.30am to about 4pm on Saturday.

Buckie, a two-person-operated puppet, will have an entourage following him taking pictures and videos and putting Burton businesses firmly on the map on Small Business Saturday.

The provisional tour will start at Langan's Tea Rooms at 9.30am; followed by Pete Oakley’s guitar superstore at 10am; Calm Yoga Studio at 10.30am; Ahoy Sailor at 11am; Café B at 11.30am; HJ Richards and Sons at noon; Helen’s Bakehouse and Tea Rooms at 12.30pm; Burton Market Hall at 1.30pm; Why Not Galley at 2.30pm; The Hideaway at 3pm and finally the Alphabet Gift Shop at 3.30pm.

There will be social media coverage on the day if people search for the hashtag #BuckieLovesSmallBiz.

What Small Business Saturday is all about:

Small Business Saturday UK is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, highlighting small business success and encourages consumers to support the small, independent businesses in their communities. Although the day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year – the campaign aims to change mind-sets and have a lasting impact on small businesses all year round.

It was originally founded by American Express in America in 2010 and it remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

The campaign also benefits from the backing of leading business organisations, including the Federation of Small Businesses and Enterprise Nation. The campaign is supported by Facebook, Dropbox, Mercedes Benz Vans, Indeed, Vistaprint and Lightspeed.

Small Business Saturday is the UK's most successful small business campaign. Last year saw £717 million spent with small businesses across the UK on Small Business Saturday, up 15 per cent on the previous year.

The campaign trended at number one in the UK on Twitter on the day with more than 130,000 campaign-related tweets being sent, reaching more than 140 million people globally. More than 80 per cent of local councils supported the campaign, meaning wherever people were on Small Business Saturday, there was something going on nearby.

Small Biz 100

A local small business has been named among the best in the UK as part of Small Business Saturday 2017. Red Door Studios, near Ashby, is among the 100 small businesses in the UK to be celebrated by Small Business Saturday.

The business is among those featured, with one a day focused on for the 100 days leading up to Small Business Saturday itself. These businesses join a cohort of hundreds of firms that have been celebrated by the campaign since its launch. Last year Burton magician Jack Dent was one of the companies selected.

Red Door Studios is a film production house, specialising in animation including puppetry and video marketing. It works directly with small and medium-sized businesses and design agencies to seek quality, animated content for larger businesses.

Owner Tilley Bancroft, who is co-organiser of the Burton Small Business event, said she saw Small Biz 100 as a platform from which she can reach and inspire other small businesses, particularly others in the creative industries. It also gave her the opportunity to shine a light on the local businesses that we already work and collaborate with."