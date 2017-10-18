A 20-year-old man has been fined after the flat tyre on his vehicle caused a crash.

Qasim Hussain, of Foston Avenue, Burton, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre to admit driving a Toyota Yaris without due care and attention in Dallow Street near Outwoods Street, on April 12.

The court heard that at 4.55pm a collision occurred when Hussain was driving a Toyota Yaris along Dallow Street towards Belvedere Road with a flat rear nearside tyre.

As a result of this he has lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a Mini Cooper travelling in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and the driver of the Mini sustained injury. The court also heard that the road surface was in good condition though damp/wet and the visibility was good.

Hussain has been fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His licence was endorsed with five points.