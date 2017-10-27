A cyclist who was involved in a collision with a Porsche in Burton remains in a "critical but stable" condition in hospital.

Staffordshire Police has said the 24-year-old man involved in the accident in Wellington Road, near the Beefeater pub, at 5.54am on Thursday, October 26, was on a bike when he collided with the Porsche Macan.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, where he is remains in the critical care unit in a "critical but stable condition." He has injuries to his head and a broken right leg.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma team were sent to the scene after the initial call had reported that the man had suffered a possible broken leg.

However, when the crew arrived the man was "almost unconscious" and had an "obvious head injury." He was taken to the trauma unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham. The team met with a doctor from the Black Country in Alrewas to administer anaesthetic and the man was taken to the hospital from there.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 81 of October 26.

