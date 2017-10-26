A 24-year-old man has suffered head injuries after a collision involving a Porsche car in Burton.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Wellington Road at 5.54am today, Thursday, October 26, after a pedestrian and car were involved in a collision near to the Beefeater pub.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma team were sent to the scene after the initial call had reported that the man had suffered a possible broken leg.

However, when the crew arrived the man was "almost unconscious" and had an "obvious head injury". He was taken to the trauma unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham. The team met with a doctor from the Black Country in Alrewas to administer anesthetic and the man was taken to the hospital from there.

Staffordshire Police said they were alerted by the ambulance service to the incident which involved a Porsche Macan and the pedestrian. A spokesman said that Shobnall Road had since reopened but Wellington Road remained closed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 81 of October 26.