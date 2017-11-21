Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 26-year-old man sustained "significant facial injuries" after being attacked in Burton town centre in an early morning assault after a night out with friends.

Staffordshire police are appealing for witnesses after the assault occurred between 1.30am and 2.30am on Friday, November 3.

The man was found in High Street with injuries to his face, said a police spokesman.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Burton earlier this month.

"A 26-year-old man sustained significant facial injuries following a night out with friends. He was found on the High Street in the early hours of the morning."

Anyone with information which could help the cops with their inquiries is asked to call Staffordshire Police 101 quoting incident 47 of November 3.