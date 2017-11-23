The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 33-year-old man has died after a crash involving five cars and a truck in Staffordshire.

At 6.50pm yesterday, Wednesday, November 23, five cars and a heavy goods vehicle crashed on Lodge Lane in Cannock. A 33-year-old man died in hospital following the incident.

Staffordshire police are continuing to investigate and are providing the man's family with expert support.

A spokesman described the situation as "tragic".

"His family is being supported by specially trained officers at this very tragic and difficult time," the police spokesman said.

"Officers from our Collision Investigation Unit are keen to hear from any witnesses or drivers with any dash cam footage of the incident."

Call 101 giving incident number 783 of 22 November or email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk if you have information which could help the investigation.

