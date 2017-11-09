Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton factory worker who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack with his girlfriend thought he was allowed to download bomb-making instructions because he found them on Facebook and Youtube, he told police.

Munir Mohammed, who packed ready meals at Burton's Kerry Foods factory, told officers that he viewed the instructions, which showed how to make a detonator circuit, out of "curiosity" and was not planning an attack.

He admitted that he was working illegally in Britain but said he was looking for "money, work and a nice life" as a Sudanese refugee in Derby.

Mohammed, 37, was allegedly planning an attack with Rowaida el-Hassan, 33, a pharmacy graduate from Willesden, North London, after the pair met on the SingleMuslim.com dating website. They are on trial at the old Bailey in London.

He had two of the three components required to create a high explosive called triacetone triperoxide (TATP) - known as "Mother of Satan" - and believed he had the third, prosecutors say.

In extracts from his police interviews, read to the jury, Mohammed said: "People in Facebook they send things like this and stuff, OK. I'm reading, kind of right, curiosity. I think that...if it is not allowed for people to read it, Facebook have to delete it or stop it?"

Mohammed said he had found a link to a video version of the instructions on Youtube, adding: "The second, this is in Youtube, everybody can see these thing, it's not banned."

He said told the officers: "I know I'm not planning for nothing...I know myself I did nothing and if you need to blame me, why I see this or why I saw that, blame the people who share it, I'm not the one that you have to blame.

"I see it because I find it in front of me. I read it, yeah, I read it kind of curiosity, you know that, but I read it, it's not wrong to get knowledge or to see something."

Another document, which promised to increase the destructive power of a bomb threefold, was also on Facebook, he said.

"Facebook, Facebook, I know, go there, you find everything there," he said, along with ISIS videos.

"I told you I see many of them, some people, they sending these and some people sending slicing people and some of them sending, how they shooting, how they fighting, they shoot, they send man and many videos."

He explained how he had met Hassan on a Muslim dating site, even though he had two other wives.

One was in Sudan and he had abandoned the other in Greece on the way from Sudan to Britain, he said.

He said he planned to contact the wife in Greece once he had found a "good place," but he had been living in Britain for three years in accommodation provided by the Home Office.

Mohammed said he had met Hassan once or twice in a park but he had tried not to look at her for religious reasons.

"It's just ten minutes," Mohammed said. "I can't take my eyes off you because, you know, I'm seeing that I'm making sins when I looking at her, so just looking, my head down like that when I'm talking to her."

Asked if he met her again, Mohammed said there had been one or two occasions, adding: "I don't remember the last time, not really...I can't remember how many times, I crossing the park, there she offered me one time food, yeah, I remember she offered me some food she makes for me."

Mohammed admitted working illegally, using the Dutch identity card of a friend who had returned to the Netherlands.

"I can't work by normal means because it's written it's forbidden for you to work," he admitted.

He had been working at Kerry Foods in Burton and told police: "Ask Kerry Food people about me, all of them, they love me...do you know why? Because when I work, I work by my heart."

He was looking for "money, work and a nice life" and had started to work in the car business he said.

He had bought an Audi A3 and a BMW and was cleaning them up in order to sell them and make money.

It was hard to live for three years on the money he was given and he didn't wish to go stealing or robbing people, he wanted to work hard for himself, Mohammed said.

Mohammed told police that acid found in the freezer compartment of a fridge freezer in his room was for cleaning the alloyed wheels of his cars.

He said that he had burned himself on the car after lifting the bonnet and was using hydrogen peroxide to treat the wound.

Nail varnish remover, found with the hydrogen peroxide in the bottom drawer of a wardrobe, was for removing paint from a bumper, he added.

One ISIS video found on Mohammed's phone and on his laptop, showed a bound and gagged captive being disemboweled while still alive, the court was told.

He said he only had it for research and admitted to officers: "This one is sick, sick."

He stated that it was the worst thing he had ever seen and turned the screen away when the video was shown by police.

At one point Mohammed told police, shaking his left forefinger: "I'm not liar, everything I'm being, but don't call me liar. I don't accept lying."

Mohammed and Hassan both deny preparing acts of terrorism and the case continues.