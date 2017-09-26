The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 21-year-old man accused of drug dealing while allegedly caught with a Taser disguised as a torch is to stand trial.

Nahom Berhe appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to deny two charges of alleged drug dealing.

He is accused of possession of 180 grammes of diamorphine, and 2.6 grammes of crack cocaine, both with intent to supply in Burton on February 16.

He also denies a charge of possession of 1.36 grammes of cannabis. Berhe is also charged with possession of a Taser which was allegedly disguised as a torch and has not yet answered a plea on the allegation.

Berhe, of Hamilton Road, Birmingham, is due to attend Stafford Crown Court on October 9 to stand trial.

