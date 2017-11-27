The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in Burton on suspicion of attempting to sexually groom a child, police have confirmed.

Officers from Staffordshire Police arrested a man in the town yesterday, on Sunday, November 26. The man is currently in police custody and is being questioned by detectives who are investigating the case, a police spokesman told the Burton Mail.

A spokesman from the police force said today: "A man remains in custody today after being arrested in Burton at around 3pm yesterday.

"The 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempting sexual grooming of a child and taken into custody for questioning."

No further details were available.

