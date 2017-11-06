The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Burton town centre. Staffordshire Police arrested the male in High Street at 3.50am, on Friday, November 3.

The force confirmed the arrest on their official Twitter account, saying: "Male arrested on Burton High Street at 3.50am for driving a motor while under the influence of alcohol. Don't drink and drive!"

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the legal alcohol limit for drivers is: 80 milligrams of alcohol for every 100 millilitres of blood in your body; 35 micrograms of alcohol for every 100 millilitres of breath; 2017 milligrams of alcohol for every 100 millilitres of urine.

