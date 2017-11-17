Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been bailed after a Burton nightclub was evacuated when a substance thought to be tear gas was allegedly let off inside.

Customers were forced to leave The Locomotive, in Station Street, Burton, after it was alleged a man had released CS gas.

Staffordshire Police confirmed it was called to reports of disorder at the bar at around 10.20pm on Sunday, November 12.

Initial reports indicated that someone had let CS gas off inside which led to the venue being evacuated.

All customers were back in by 10.45pm and nobody was injured, police confirmed.

A 41-year-old man from Luton was arrested for an offence under section 4 of the Public Order Act – using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or is aware that it may be threatening, abusive or insulting.

He has now been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Paul Martin from Castle Gresley is jailed following shoplifting spree across Swadlincote

It was described as CS gas by customers in the bar who were affiliated with a military unit and had experienced it before.

However, officers did not undertake any independent testing of the gas as there were no injuries.