A 23-year-old man has been banned from the roads for 28 days after he was caught driving at more than 100mph on the A38 at Burton.

Grant Hoogheimstra was seen driving his Volkswagen Golf on the A38 Lichfield Road, Burton, at 109mph in a 70mph zone, North Staffordshire Justice Centre, in Newcastle under Lyme, heard.

Hoogheimstra had previously entered a guilty plea online to the speeding charge.

The incident happened on April 25.

Hoogheimstra, of Cricket Field, Goole, North Humberside, has been fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was disqualified from driving for 28 days due to repeat offending.

