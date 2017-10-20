A man has admitted being threatening and abusive to people attending a South Derbyshire festival.

He has now appeared in court after he was abusive at the Catton Hall event. He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court. His was among the latest cases to be dealt with there:

Festival fiasco

Joel Manion, 26, of High Street, Chasetown, Burntwood, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards staff and festival goers at Catton Hall, near Swadlincote, on May 25.

He has been made the subject of a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Drink-driver

Vitalijs Sauka, 24, of Shobnall Street, Burton, admitted driving a Volkswagen Golf in Anglesey Road, Burton, on August 11, with 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also admitted failing to attend court on September 6.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order, fined £90 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Banned from driving for 24 months.

Meat thief

Leanne Winter, 27, of Woodville Road, Overseal, admitted stealing meat worth £30.01 from Tesco, in Derby, on September 26. She also admitted breaching a community order. She has been jailed for a total of 18 weeks because of her extensive similar offences and failure to comply with community order. She has been ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge.

Alcohol thief

Diana Heck, 31, of The Fairway, Newhall, admitted stealing a bottle of vodka worth £20 from Swan Stores, Derbyshire, on August 22. She also admitted stealing alcohol worth £5 from B&M Stores, Swadlincote, on August 15.

She has been made subject of a 16 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months because the offences were committed while subject to a community order. She was ordered to complete an alcohol treatment requirement and was ordered to pay £20 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.

Drug possession

A man has admitted drug possession. Keith Watson, 35, of Manor Road, Stanton, indicated a plea of guilty to possession of £10 of crack cocaine and £10 of diamorphine, both in Burton on September 15.

He has been made the subject of a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.