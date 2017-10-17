The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 38-year-old accused of stealing £8,000 from a woman via online banking is due to stand trial. Richard Nixon appeared recently at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court after he was charged with the alleged offence.

He denies stealing money via a bank transfer to the value of £8,000.The cash is said to belong to a woman in Burton, the court heard.

The alleged incident is said to have happened between August 30 and September 3, 2016.

Nixon, of Richmond Road, Derby, is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on October 30, for a pre-trial hearing. He was given unconditional bail.

