A 22-year-old man has denied allegedly threatening a man with a knife.

Reuben Branford has appeared in court after a man was seriously assaulted in Burton town centre.

He appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court to deny using or threatening unlawful violence towards another person which would cause that person to fear for his personal safety.

He also denies possession of a knife in a public place, namely Station Street, and threatening a man; and denies unlawfully and maliciously wounding the man.

All the alleged offences took place on October 28.

Branford, of Haythorne, Allerton, Derbyshire, is to stand trial at Stafford Crown Court and is due to appear at the court on December 1.

He has been remanded in custody.