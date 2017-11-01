Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A South Derbyshire man has been caught producing cannabis at his home address.



Cannabis production

A man has been caught producing cannabis, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court heard. Martin Lewis, 42, of Lincoln Way, Midway, indicated a plea of guilty to producing cannabis at his address on June 27. He has been made the subject of a 12 month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

T-shirt thief

A man has admitted stealing a T-shirt. Nicholas Goring, 38, of Lonsdale Road, Branston, admitted stealing a £6 T-shirt from Peacocks, Burton, on September 16. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge. He has been made the subject of a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Dangerous driving

A man has admitted driving dangerously. Jonathan Evans, of North Star Court, Kings Lynn, Norfolk, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a vehicle dangerously on the A50 at Hilton on May 29, driving while banned, and without insurance. He has been jailed for 38 weeks due to the offences committed while subject to a suspended sentence and previous record of convictions. He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 60 months.

Cheese thief

A man was caught stealing cheese. Jordan Burgess, 37, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, admitted stealing a quantity of cheese worth £15 from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on June 15. He also admitted stealing two bottles of washing powder worth £312.98 from Poundstretcher, Swadlincote, on July 29. He has been made the subject of a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and was ordered to pay a total of £27.98 compensation.

Banned driver

A man has admitted driving while banned. Jordan Thompson, 22, of Moat Street, Church Gresley, admitted driving in Burton Road, Woodville, on August 22, while banned and without insurance. He has been made the subject of an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 140 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and banned from driving for 12 months.