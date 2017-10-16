A man from Norfolk has been jailed after he was found guilty of assaulting two police officers after they attended a house in Hartshorne.

His case was among the latest criminals to have been dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court:

Police attacked

Martin Bamford, 31, of Cromer Street, Norfolk, was found guilty of assaulting two police officers in the execution of their duty at an address in Bentley Dale, Hartshorne, on June 4. He admitted failing to attend court on September 8. He has been jailed for 12 weeks after magistrates the offence was committed while he was subject to a community sentence. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Speeder in court

Frazer Reed, 31, of Coronation Street, Overseal, was convicted of using a Mercedes in Midland Road, Swadlincote, on April 14, without insurance. He has been fined £660, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge. His licence was als endorsed with six penalty points.

Mini Cooper driver

Joanne Seabrook, 55, of Grizedale Close, Stapenhill, was convicted of driving a Mini Cooper on the A511 Burton Road, in Midway, on April 5, while exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 40mph. She has been fined £220, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Fine for driver

Mohammed Shakeel, 29, of Stenson Road, Derby, has been convicted of driving a Ford Mondeo on the A511 Burton Road, Midway on March 15, exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 43mph. He has been fined £440, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £44 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

Forcing entry

A man has admitted forcing entry into a home. Christopher Knight, 26, of no fixed address, admitted using violence to secure entry into an address in Stanhope Road, Swadlincote, on September 19. He has been jailed for 12 weeks after magistrates heard it was a nasty incident involving violence to enter forcing the occupant to be intimidated and to flee the house. Threy also heard that a weapon was used and he had previous convictions. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk