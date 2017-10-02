A 36-year-old man has been jailed for carrying out an "horrendous assault" on a police officer. Gavin Brandon was given a serious dressing down by magistrates after admitting two charges, one of which involved assaulting a police officer.

He admitted assaulting an officer in Burton on May 21. He also admitted using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Uttoxeter on the same day.

Brandon, of Aldrin Close, Stafford, has been jailed for 13 weeks and was told by magistrates sitting at North Staffordshire Justice Centre that these offences were committed against people carrying out their public duty.

The court heard there was no evidence of remorse from Brandon. Magistrates decided the attack was an 'horrendous assault on police'. They heard the defendant was hostile and agitated and he had previous convictions for violence and breaching court orders.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.

