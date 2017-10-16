A 24-year-old man who stole cash from a Burton mini market has been jailed.

He also resisted arrest while subjecting a police officer to hostility, a court has heard.

Benjamin Parker appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court where he admitted the charges.

He admitted stealing £30 cash from a mini market, in Burton, on August 2 and resisting a police officer in Burton and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, both on the same day in the town.

Parker has been jailed for a total of four months due to his offending while on licence and his previous record.

While he was not charged with an offence related to hostility towards people who are of a "sexual orientation", the court noted that "it finds that this offence was motivated, wholly or partly, by hostility towards people who are of a particular sexual orientation".

Parker, of Raygill, Wilnecote, Tamworth, has been ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.