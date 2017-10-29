A 23-year-old man who admitted possession of a large kitchen knife in a Burton street is to be sentenced. Tobias McDonald-Dunbar appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit two charges.

He admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that a person would believe that immediate violence would be used against them in Burton on July 5.

He also admitted possession of a large silver handle kitchen knife in a public place, namely Chaucer Close, Burton, also on July 5.

It was during this latest court appearance that he was jailed for 14 days for failing to attend a previous court appearance on September 4.

He remains in custody until he is sentenced for two further offences.



McDonald-Dunbar, of Sycamore Road, Priory Queensway, Birmingham, is due to attend Derby Crown Court on October 30 to be sentenced and has been remanded into custody.

