A man was punched in the face and knocked to the ground in Burton town centre in the early hours of the morning.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the man was attacked just after 4am on Friday, October 6.

The assault, details of which have only just been released by police, was in High Street, near to the Natwest Bank.

A spokesman for the police said: "Were you out in Burton in the early hours of Friday, October 6?

Just after 4am a man was assaulted by an unknown man on the high street in Burton, near to the Natwest bank. The man was punched in the face and knocked to the ground."

Anyone who saw anything or has any information that may help, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 with reference 58 of October 6 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.