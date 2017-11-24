The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 30-year-old man made repeated lewd and obscene comments at Burton Police Station and spat at a female officer, a court has heard.

Mohammed Shazad appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty to three charges.

He admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Belvedere Road, Burton.

Shazad also admitted assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty in Burton.

He also admitted behaving in an indecent manner, namely making repeated lewd, profane and obscene comments and insults in Burton Police Station. All offences took place on October 9.

Shazad, of Wavers Marston, Birmingham, is due to return to the magistrates' court on November 30 following the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

The court was told he had a history of public disorder offences.