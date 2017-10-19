A man who stole electrical items and bags of clothing from a Burton business has become the latest criminal to be dealt with at Cannock Magistrates' Court:

Business theft

A man has admitted theft. Andris Cernovskis, 33, of Uxbridge Street, Burton, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing electrical items and bags of clothing belonging to PCC Environmental, in Burton, on September 26.

He has been made the subject of a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £145 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Court order breach

A man has admitted breaching a court order. Scott Edwards, 37, of Blakeholme Court, Burton, admitted breaching a supervision requirement that he failed to report to probation on July 24.

He has been ordered to pay £60 court costs.

Driving licence

A man has escaped a driving ban. Asad Malik, 31, of Broadway Street, Burton, admitted using a Mercedes Sprinter in Derby Road, Burton, on February 6 without insurance.

He has been fined £184 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His driving licence was endorsed with six points but no totting up disqualification because exceptional hardship was found in that he would lose new employment which would have a detrimental effect on household and family.

Resisting police officer

A man has admitted resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Matt Waterworth, 20, of Brackenwood Road, Burton, admitted resisting the officer in Burton in September 29.

He has been fined £80 and ordered to pay £135 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.