A would-be "lone wolf" working in a Burton factory accused of plotting an Islamic State-inspired attack sent his co-accused videos of children executing ISIS prisoners, the Old Bailey heard.

Munir Mohammed, a former shift worker at Kerry Foods in the town, forged a plot with fellow defendant Rowaida El-Hassan to carry out a deadly terror attack on British soil with a home-made bomb or deadly ricin poison.

After Mohammed sent the gruesome execution videos to Rowaida El-Hassan, she replied by messaging him to say "send me more," their trial heard.

The trial was told the alleged plot highlighted the 'relative ease' with which acts of terrorism could be planned in the internet age, enabling warlike acts to be committed by computer.

At the time of his arrest last December, Mohammed, 36, who was working at Kerry Foods, in Mosley Street, preparing ready meals, had two of the three components for deadly TATP explosives and instruction manuals on how to make explosives, mobile phone detonators, and ricin, the court heard.

Prosecutor Anne Whyte QC said: "This is a case which reflects the age in which we live. It demonstrates the relative ease with which acts of terrorism can be prepared, thanks to the internet.

"The prosecution allege that Munir Mohammed had resolved upon a lone wolf attack and that Rowaida El-Hassan was aware of his engagement with such a plan.

"This sort of sharing of extreme material identifies both defendants as Muslims who considered that they had a vital part to play in the aims and objectives of Islamic State.

"The message is clear - to be a soldier of Islam and of Islamic State, you do not need to wield a sub machine gun or machete in the Syrian desert with your face covered by a balaclava.

"You can commit war, in this context acts of terrorism, just by using your computer. And that is what each of these defendants did, in their own way."

Mohammed, 36, and El-Hassan, 33 are on trial at the London court where they are accused of plotting an attack with a home-made bomb or the poison ricin.

The pair, who are of Sudanese origin, had met through a dating website called singlemuslim.com, the Old Bailey heard.

On the site, Mohammed described himself as a British citizen from Sudan who was looking for a wife and partner to raise a family.

El-Hassan, who graduated from University College London, referred to having a Masters degree in pharmacy in her profile.

She said: "I am looking for a simple, very simple, honest and straightforward man who fears Allah before anything else. I am looking for a man I can vibe with on a spiritual and intellectual level. Someone who can teach me new things and inspire me."

The pair had a "rapidly formed emotional attachment and a shared ideology" and by the spring of 2016 were in regular contact on WhatsApp, jurors heard.

Ms Whyte said: "Rowaida El-Hassan had a professional knowledge of chemicals because of her professional training and qualifications.

"She assisted Mohammed by providing him with information about chemical components required for bomb-making and how to source them, and she assisted his online research about the manufacture of ricin using castor beans."

As well as extremist views and videos, they shared arguments, jokes and everyday concerns, such as Mohammed's "precarious" immigration status, jurors heard.

El-Hassan also gave Mohammed money and supported him with other issues, including car insurance, the court heard.

In August last year, Mohammed was allegedly put in touch via Facebook with a man he believed was an IS commander, known as Abubakr Kurdi.

He pledged allegiance to Kurdi and offered to participate in "a new job in the UK", said to mean an act of terrorism, jurors heard.

In September last year, Mohammed allegedly complained he had not received his instructions, saying: "If possible send how we make dough for Syrian bread and other types of food."

Ms Whyte told jurors "dough" was a code word for explosives and "Syrian bread and other types of food" was a crude reference to a device.

In November last year, Mohammed got hold of a video containing information on how to manufacture ricin, the court heard.

In the days before his arrest, Mohammed allegedly bought "acetone free" nail polish from Asda, allegedly in the mistaken belief it was a chemical component of TATP.

He also looked at pressure cookers at another shop called Ace Discounts, which the prosecution said could be used to contain explosives.

When police searched his home on December 12 last year, they found two of the three components for a bomb, jurors heard. Hydrogen peroxide was discovered in a wardrobe and hydrochloric acid in the freezer.

In an interview, the defendant said he had the hydrochloric acid to clean car alloys.

In relation to the hydrogen peroxide, he said he had asked El-Hassan what he could use on burns.

Mohammed denied supporting IS or planning an attack.

Divorcee El-Hassan confirmed to police she had met Mohammed through a dating site.

She advised him on the chemicals as he wanted to know how he could treat a wound and clean something, she said.

In a short address, defence barrister Charles Bott QC said Mohammed was an intelligent refugee from Sudan who had worked hard in a factory and dealt in cars since arriving in Britain three years ago.

He worked 12 hour shifts at Kerry Foods in Burton preparing ready meals, the court heard.

His possession of household items was "misunderstood" and he had no intention to make a bomb, Mr Bott said.

Tim Moloney QC said the whole picture would show El-Hassan was not a supporter of IS.

Judge Michael Topolski, QC, warned jurors to brace their stomachs before they watched the films during the month-long trial.

He said: "Some of the evidence isn't initially easy to look at. You may find it disturbing. You may need to steel yourselves."

Mohammed, of Leopold Street, Derby, and El-Hassan, of Willesden Lane, north-west London, deny preparing terrorist acts between November 2015 and December 2016.

The trial continues.