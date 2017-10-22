More than two-thirds of 18 to 24 year-olds in the East Midlands have witnessed sex pests on the prowl in bars, clubs or pubs, a survey reveals.

The Drinkaware and YouGov survey found that 69 per cent of 18 to 24 year old men and women drink in venues across the region said they had seen sexual harassment on a night out.

Almost three quarters, or 74 per cent of men and women, said they expected women to be on the receiving end of inappropriate comments, touching and harassing behaviour on a night out.

Meanwhile, almost half, or 49 per cent, said that they had been on the receiving end of some form of sexual harassment themselves.

On the back of these findings, Drinkaware is campaigning to put an end to unwanted drunken sexual harassment.

The alcohol education charity aims to encourage witnesses to challenge the status quo by giving them information and advice on what to do if they see or suspect that someone is being harassed.

The three elements of the advice are:

Spot it - Is something dodgy happening? Check it - Is it safe to step in? Speak out - If it's safe to do so, check in with the person being targeted: Are they OK? If not, try staff or security.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "This type of behaviour can never be condoned and alcohol consumption is not an excuse. We would advise any person who finds themselves subject to this unwanted attention to contact the Police using 101 for non-emergencies or 999 for immediate concerns for safety."

Janet MacKechnie, campaign lead for Drinkaware, said: "For far too many people, drunken sexual harassment is now sadly part and parcel of a night out.

"Being drunk is no excuse to grab, grope or make inappropriate comments to strangers on a night out after a few drinks.

"If people see someone being sexually harassed, asking them if they are okay can make a big difference - whether they’re a friend or a stranger.

"It can be difficult to know exactly what to do, which is why Drinkaware are giving young people this information and advice in the hope that next time they feel more confident to offer support to someone.

"It's time to put an end to unwanted drunken sexual harassment. Asking someone if they are okay and giving them support sends a clear signal that this behaviour is no longer going to be tolerated."

If you feel as though you've been a victim of sexual harassment, contact the police on 101 for non-emergencies or 999 for immediate concerns for safety.