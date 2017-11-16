Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prisoner pretended to audition for a TV talent show before dancing around his cell features in a video posted to social media from behind bars.

The shirtless man, who said on camera he was from Burton, was seen performing a two-minute dance routine said to be from inside HMP Oakwood, in Wolverhampton, in Staffordshire. The footage was widely shared on Instagram.

The clip begins with someone behind the camera announcing: "This is HMP's Got Talent. Tell us where you're from and what you're in for."

The prisoner replies: "I'm from Burton-upon-Trent and I'm here for robbery of McDonald's."

Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall's song Juju On That Beat then starts to play and the prisoner launches into a dance while lip-syncing the words to the 2016 hip-hop hit.

The lag is seen in the footage spending several minutes performing a 'truffle shuffle-style' dance while another prisoner filmed him on a mobile phone said to have been smuggled into the prison.

The truffle shuffle is a dancer performed by the character Chunk, played by Jeff Cohen, in the cult 1980s film The Goonies.

HMP Oakwood, a G4S-managed category C prison, has been criticised in the past for its safety record.

In 2014, when it was the biggest prison in the UK, it was hit by controversy when it emerged officers had called ambulances 358 times in 12 month, more than twice as often as any other UK jail.

A G4S spokeswomen told our sister title The Mirror that the company is considering using military-style radar to track drones that drop contraband, including drugs and phones, over the walls of prisons.

She said: "Like prisons across the country it is a constant challenge to detect, intercept and seize contraband, including mobile phones.

"It is a criminal offence to be in possession of a mobile phone inside a prison and we work closely with local police forces to ensure that those who break the law are prosecuted.

"HM Prison and Probation Service has requested the removal of the content from social media."