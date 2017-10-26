A police officer who first worked at Burton Police Station as a PC has made a return to the patch - as its new chief inspector.

Jason Nadin began his policing career in 1994 when he worked as a police constable in Stoke-on-Trent. In 2004, he joined the tactical support team and became an authorised firearms officer.

During the following three years he also performed the roles of armed response officer and roads policing officer.

Chief Inspector Nadin first came to Burton Police Station, in Horninglow Street, in 2009. He then left the area and trained in the firearms unit, before returning in 2010 as a sergeant.

He was then promoted to the rank of inspector, and then became chief inspector at Tamworth, and now he has made the move back to Burton.

He said: "I'm really glad to be back and I am excited for what the future holds.

"I've grown accustomed to the smell and I miss it when I'm away - before you ask though, no I do not like Marmite!"

When asked what it was like returning to Burton, he said: "It's like I've never been away!

"Nothing changes in Burton, which is what I love. The police officers that work here are still as great as ever as are the residents we serve. I'm really glad to be back."

The new chief inspector is hoping that his new ideas will help to see crime on the streets drop. He said: "Crime has gone up across Staffordshire, but antisocial behaviour is down. And that is all because of the hard work of officers and PCSOs on the streets."

He had one thing to say to residents in the area: "If you think the officers have done a good job, please let us know. Your kind messages do make a difference and put a smile on our faces.

"Everyone here works so hard and to get a thank you or some nice words will make the job seem so much better for them. It really helps to boost morale!"

The new chief inspector also has a charitable side, as he came fourth in a Strictly-style dance competition at Lichfield Cathedral. The night was held in aid of charity, Magic of Milly, which donates money to Birmingham Children's Hospital in memory of the founders' daughter Milly, who died the day before her second birthday.