A Midway man has admitted producing 16 cannabis plants. He becomes the latest criminal to be dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court:

Cannabis plants

A man has admitted producing cannabis. Daniel Sharpe, 34, of Truro Close, Midway, admitted producing 16 cannabis plants in Midway on December 12. He has been fined £458 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £45 victim surcharge.

Assaulting a man

A man has admitted assault. Shaun Johnson, 31, of Scropton Road, Hatton, admitted assaulting a man in Hatton on June 4. He has been made the subject of a 14-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months with 150 hours unpaid work, and ordered to keep away from his victim by way of a two-year restraining order. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Vehicle interference

A man was caught interfering with a vehicle. Jake Stanton, 24, of Springfield Road, Etwall, was found guilty of assaulting a woman in Derby on April 11. He was also found guilty of interfering with a silver Vauxhall Corsa in such circumstances that it would have been obvious to a reasonable person that to do so would be dangerous. He admitted failing to attend court on September 25.

He has been made the subject of a 26 week prison sentence suspended for 24 months with 200 hours unpaid work. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £250 compensation, £620 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Bicycle thief

A man has admitted stealing a bicycle. Steven Smith, 30, of James Court, Burton, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a bicycle worth £254.98 in Burton on August 20. He has been fined £80 and ordered to pay £254.98 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.

Drug possession

A man has admitted drug possession. Karl Hewitt, 38, of Springfield Road, Midway, indicated a plea of guilty to possession of quantities of cannabis and diamorphine, in Springfield Road, Midway, on August 16. He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Fosters thief

A teenager has admitted stealing alcohol. Sonny Barrett, 18, of Fairway, Newark, Nottingham, admitted stealing eight cans of Fosters worth £9.78 from B&M Swadlincote, on September 4. He also admitted failing to attend court on October 10. He has been made the subject of a 24-month conditional discharge. He has been fined £40 and ordered to pay £9.78 compensation, £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

