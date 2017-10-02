Rosie Miles, the 14-year-old girl who had gone missing from her Stretton home, has been found safe and well, Staffordshire Police have confirmed.

Rosie, who also uses the name Rosie Martin, was first reported missing to the police at 11.50m on Friday, September 29.

Her sister Bronwyn Moore had been posting on social media, appealing for information about her sister’s whereabouts.

This morning, police confirmed that the case was being treated as high risk, requiring immediate deployment of officers, with a member of the senior management team likely to be involved to examine the initial inquiry.

Reacting to the news that her sister had been found, Bronwyn posted on Facebook: "Everyone, Rosie has been found! That is all I know, just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who shared my post about her missing."

Staffordshire Police also released a statement saying that she had been found: "We are pleased to inform you that missing school girl, Rosie Miles, from Stretton has been found safe and well.

"Rosie went missing at around 11.50pm on Friday, September 29. Thank you to everyone who helped in the search for Rosie by sharing our appeal on social media."

