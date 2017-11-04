The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three hundred modified cars have been wowing their fans as crowds turned up in their hundreds for another "meet" in Burton town centre.

One of the longest-running performance and modified car clubs, Modified Car Driver Club, held its massively popular Burton meet at Coopers Square shopping centre car park on Saturday, October 28, with a spooky Halloween twist.

The club, which is followed by more than 15,000 people on its Facebook page, has more than 20,000 registered users and 12,000 current members.

It was the sixth time the club had descended on Burton for its meet this year which sees a parade of hundreds of cars, with their owners showing off their new modifications.

The weekend included a Halloween special where fans were invited to dress up for the evening with prizes handed out for the best dressed adult, child and car.

Deniss Fomins took drone footage during the event.

Police were in attendance and confirmed there were no incidents such as speeding, burnouts or other antisocial behaviour.

ModifiedCarDriver.Com is one of the longest running Performance and Modified car clubs, founded in 1999 under a different name and revamped in 2012, providing trips, track days, holidays, parties and - most importantly - the shows.



