A successful Moira businessman is turning his hand to charity after losing four relatives to cancer - including two brothers and his three-year-old nephew.

Charles Griffin, 50, CEO of Tecreports, based at Bretby Business Park, decided to raise funds towards vital charity work in memory of family members who all fell victim to the killer disease.

The dad-of-two said: "At the start of the year I really wanted to get involved with some charity work. I am lucky in that the business is pretty much taking care of itself so I was looking to try my hand at doing something different and helping others.

"My nephew Matthew Dooner died of leukaemia on his third birthday and I have also lost two brothers to cancer as well as my mother-in- law who died last month. I believe all of their deaths were premature and cancer is such a dreadful disease that I could not stand by and do nothing.

"I wanted something challenging mentally and physically and after doing a Google search I came across the Fan Dance which I knew about because my father-in-law was in the Special Forces.

"The march across the Brecon Beacons was a real character test and gruelling and challenging to say the least. Mountain rescue wanted to call it off but we kept going.

"There were some really dark times and it was hell but those I lost spurred me on without a doubt. I found it more difficult than I thought I would and I was really emotional but it was a fantastic event and definitely worth it.

"The camaraderie was great fun with the other lads and I hope to do it again next year.”

The memories of his brother David, who was 25 when he died of bone marrow cancer, and another brother Piers who succumbed to Bowel Cancer at the age of 49, saw Charles rack up £1,800 for Rainbows Trust Children’s Charity.

He said: "The important message I want people to take away from this is not to be afraid and if you are feeling unwell but you are scared of the answers – don’t ignore it. It is not the end of the world if you get help and take action.

"I have seen the good and the bad. Although he is no longer with us my dad overcame cancer while my brother died at the age of 25-years-old which is no life at all. Piers, who was 49 when he died, lived alone and didn’t tell anyone he was feeling unwell so nobody was aware he was getting progressively ill.

"Their deaths could have been prevented. It is so sad."

While Charles was planning for the fund-raiser his mother-in-law Elizabeth Foster, also from Moira, was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer.

He said: "The worst thing about Ovarian cancer is that it is quite easy to detect but if it is not picked up it attacks very rapidly. My mother-in-law was diagnosed in March and died in September. She lived with us so we looked after her for the last six months.

"While Elizabeth was being cared for I became acutely aware of the people at Macmillan helping out from start to finish and even after Elizabeth was gone. They do a fantastic job and I just wanted to give something back to say thank you."

Charles, who also has three grandchildren, said charity was becoming a big part of his life. He is hoping his next event, a charity dinner and dance to raise funds for Nightingale Macmillan Unit and Rainbows Trust Children’s Charity, will give the organisations the thanks they deserve.

He said: "I just see the good the charities do and want to help raise awareness, it is something I have become very passionate about. For the dinner and dance event I have manage to secure Swadlincote entertainer Marc Bolton, who supported Sam Bailey from the X Factor on her tour recently and the Divas who are also local.

"I think it will be a great night and I would like to raise as much money and awareness as possible. I am hoping it goes really well as it is a fantastic cause."

The charity dinner and dance will be held on Saturday, November 11 at the Hilton Hotel on St George’s Park, where there will be drinks on arrival, a three-course meal, live entertainment, a raffle and an auction.

The event will start at 7pm and tickets cost £75.

For tickets and further information contact, Elizabeth.davis@tecreports.co.uk