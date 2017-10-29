Three new 30 tonne fermentation vessels which brought Burton roads to a standstill during their transportation have now been installed as part of a brewing giant's £100 million investment programme.

Molson Coors' large vessels were treated to a fanfare welcome when they arrived in Burton earlier this summer after the southbound carriageway of the A38 was closed to allow for transport to the factory and passing over the brewers' Hawkins Lane bridge.

The vessels measuring 20m arrived in Burton on June 6 after being transported the wrong way up the A38 leading to the carriageway between Egginton and Claymills being closed.

However, the hard work wasn’t over as each 30-tonne vessel had to be manoeuvred upright for the storage of yeast and wort, the liquid that contains the sugars which turn into alcohol during the brewing process.

When the fermentation vessels were in position the next step was to connect and commission them which took around six weeks to complete. This included integrating all pipework, access walkways and services.

Molson Coors’ Ivan Vrbic, brewery general manager, said: "Once installed, we had to make the vessels fit for purpose, which entailed extensive internal cleaning. Each vessel then underwent rigorous quality checks, including filling and emptying them several times before being signed off for production. We’re thrilled to have them up and running.

"We’d like to thank the community in Burton who showed their support and came out to see the vessels being transported through the town, and for helping us make our Burton brewery Britain’s best."

Capable of holding 400,000 litres, equivalent to 840,000 pints, the vessels are a vital part of Molson Coors' £100 million investment in the Burton brewery site and help secure the town's cherished status as the home of brewing in the UK.

The tanks were built in Emmen, in the Netherlands, and had to travel more than 600 miles via sea and land before slowly weaving their way through Staffordshire and Derbyshire.

