The driver of a moped has been taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries in a collision with a car this morning.

Police officers closed the road while ground ambulances and an air ambulance dealt with those involved.

The driver of the moped sustained minor injuries and has been taken by ambulance to hospital for further checks.

The incident, which happened on the A511 Ashby Road is affecting traffic in both directions with motorists caught up in tailbacks all the way to Mervyn Road and High Bank Road.

Police are currently working to clear the road and said there will be minimum disruption from now.

Elsewhere in Burton town centre a collision between A511 Horninglow Road and Albert Street has left the road partially blocked and is causing slow traffic on the A5121 for Derby Road in both directions. The vehicles involved are awaiting recovery.