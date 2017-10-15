Hundreds of bikes roared their way through Swadlincote today, Sunday, October 15, to remember those who lost their lives during wars.

Around 220 bikers from far and wide donned their leather jackets and poppies at the bus station car park in the town as they too part in a two-minute silence before embarking on a 35-mile ride to Matlock in Derbyshire.

Organised by the Royal British Legion, the event, now in its ninth year, aims to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

The final total of donations are still being counted, but organisers say they think this year could be a record breaker.

Glyn Jackson, secretary at the Swadlincote Royal British Legion branch, said: "It was very good, we're very pleased with the turnout again.

"We think around 220 bikes turned out for the ride, which is on par with the best turnout that we've ever had.

"We haven't had a chance to total up the money yet but it's looking very good, it could be a record.

"It's got the Poppy Appeal off to a really good start and we're always pleased with the support from the bikers."

Hundreds of different bikes were on show, with many of their owners having already taken part in the Ride for Remembrance in previous years as well as other events such as Ride to the Wall, which took place last weekend at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas.

The Ride to the Wall saw thousands of bikers descend on the arboretum to also pay their respects to servicemen and women who have been killed since 1945.