A heartbroken mother who has led a knife crime campaign since her son Connor was stabbed to death in Burton seven years ago has gone viral after a video to raise awareness was viewed more than 12,000 times.

Yvonne Upton has been highlighting the dangers of carrying a knife since father-of-two Connor died aged 21 at the hands of George Lawrence outside the former Merlin's nightclub, in Station Street, Burton, in 2010. Lawrence, from Horninglow, was jailed for life.

His family was left heartbroken but since his death, Yvonne has worked tirelessly with both Staffordshire and Derbyshire Police to launch knife amnesties and campaigns to raise awareness of knife crime to prevent another family from going through a similar ordeal.

She has joined the latest campaign with Derbyshire Police called Project Zao which held events designed to show school pupils the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife or blade - and included hard-hitting contributions from those who have been directly affected by knife crime.

While Yvonne, from Stapenhill, couldn't attend the event, she made a video which has been played to youngsters. It has now been seen online more than 12,000 times.

She said: "I have been working with Derbyshire Police and they held a summit on knife crime last week. I have been to speak at this summit before but couldn't get there this time so I shot a video so I could still take part.

"I have now 12,000 views. I am pleased because it is getting people talking about it. I can't believe the amount of views. It is all about awareness.

"I have heard from parents who have shared it and showed their children. I shot it off a phone and Derbyshire police edited it and put it on their website too. They also want to do a video to tell the story of Connor when he was young and we want to get that into schools. I am so overwhelmed by it all. It is all about awareness."

The video shows Yvonne holding up cards each with a message written on:

Hello my name is Yvonne Upton

Life changed for me on June 6 2010

My son Connor was murdered

He was killed by a single stab wound to his heart

Thinking of carrying a knife?

Please stop

Know someone who is carrying a knife?

Please STOP

Talk to a trusted adult

There is NO excuse

Please don't put another family through the heartache that we have

It doesn't have to happen

Just be the best that you can be

STAY SAFE

