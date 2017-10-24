It's a wildlife lover’s dream but a nightmare for most – giant immigrant moths could be winging their way to Burton and South Derbyshire.

Various breeds of rare moths are on their way to the UK from Europe, with some of them as big as the human hand, according to experts.

Among them are the silver-striped hawk moth, the hummingbird hawk moth and the giant convolvulus hawk moth - which has a wingspan of more than 10cm.

According to the Butterfly Conservation, the breeds are expected to be found near ivy because they feed on blossom which flowers late in the year. Eagle-eyed wildlife enthusiasts are being encouraged to look out for the various breeds that are making their way overseas and report their sightings back to conservationists.

Butterfly Conservation head of recording Richard Fox said: "A quick check of ivy blossom on a sunny autumn day will reveal bees, hoverflies, butterflies and other insects, all making the most of this seasonal bonanza of nectar.

"After dark, the pollinator nightshift takes place and a myriad of moths come out to feed."