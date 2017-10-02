A crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Midway is causing problems for drivers this morning on Monday, October 2.

Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that the incident took place on the A511 Burton Road at Dunsmore Way and Eureka Road in Midway.

There is very slow traffic in the area due to the road being closed in both directions to allow for authorities to assist. Traffic was able to pass the scene until 8:10am.

The Burton Mail will keep you updated with any news on this incident.

Elsewhere on the roads, there is slow traffic in Winshill due to the closure of St Peter's Bridge.

Areas affected are between the A5189 St Peter's Bridge, Main Street and A511 Ashby Road.