A motorcyclist who died after taking part in the 10th anniversary of Ride to the Wall has been named locally.

Darryl Souza was on his way home after Saturday's event at the National Memorial Arboretum when he was involved in a collision in Northamptonshire.

The 26-year-old had been paying tribute to fallen soldiers just hours before the accident. He was on a Yamaha motorbike when he collided with a Mini at the crossroads of Naseby Road and Long Holt Road in Clipston.

Mr Souza died at the scene and the driver of the Mini suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering General Hospital for treatment after the collision, which happened at around 1.30pm on Saturday, October 7.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 quoting incident number 294 of October 7.

Lee Baker, a friend of Mr Souza, said he was planning a special ride to give his biking buddy a good send-off.

He said: "RIP mate ride like the wind up there buddy."

A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise money for Darryl's family. People can donate by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rebecca-darton