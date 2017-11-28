Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after an accident in Church Gresley.

Police were called to an incident involving a Peugeot and a Honda motorbike outside the 50's American Diner in John Street at 1pm this afternoon, Tuesday, November 28.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said the motorcyclist had been taken to Derby Royal Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

One eye witness said: "It was between a car and a motorbike.

"He walked into the ambulance though so I don’t think he was hurt too badly. I hope he will be OK."

The incident caused traffic tailbacks but has now cleared and cars are moving in the area again.