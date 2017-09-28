North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen has told a court how he pays for Remembrance Sunday wreaths out of his own pocket, despite having less than £200 in the bank.

Mr Bridgen, whose constituency includes Moira, Measham and Ashby, made the comments during a court hearing over the spousal maintenance he pays to his ex-wife. He told Nottingham Crown Court that he had been left with no car and no house following his divorce from Jacqueline, 40, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 52-year-old, who also has constituents in Spring Cottage and Albert Village, was at the court on Friday, September 22 to ask a judge to consider stopping the £1,100 monthly maintenance payments to Jacqueline.

He said: "On Remembrance Sunday, I buy five wreaths for the five main services, I will attend three and I will read the names at all of them.

"It is now de rigueur that MPs can't put in claims for wreaths or travel. £175 on wreaths it will cost me, £200 (including travel) to be the MP of North West Leicestershire on Remembrance Sunday. Something I do gladly, but which is not appreciated by the general public.

"So the remuneration of an MP is not the same as if I was working for the Co-op. There are huge costs to being an MP which can never be claimed for. I have not had a holiday this year."

Bridgen, of Coleorton, Leicestershire, who married 38-year-old Serbian opera singer Nevena Pavlovic in April, claimed the split from trainee teaching assistant Jacqueline cost him more than £1 million in payments to her and he has had to sell his £2.2million mansion at a cut price. He also said he has forked out more than £500,000 in legal fees on the divorce.

The court also heard Mr Bridgen's brother has frozen him out of his family farm ­business, which had netted the MP £110,000 a year. And his income fell after he lost chairmanship of a Commons select committee.

He said: "My personal assets run to less than £20,000 and that would be if I sold all the furniture in the house I rent. I have no car, no house and a bad credit rating. Until I am paid I have less than £200 in the bank.

"My income has dropped by 70 per cent. I fought two general elections in the last two years, where I could have lost my job, and, who knows, we might be fighting another one soon. There is no more insecure ­employment than politics."

However, District Judge Richard MacMillan was said to have responded by telling him: "You chose to go into politics, Mr Bridgen."

Ex-wife Jacqueline told the hearing at Nottingham Crown Court that Mr Bridgen "chooses to live a luxury lifestyle to the detriment of our children" and that she could not bring them up properly without ­maintenance payments.

She said: "The court should put the needs of our ­children above his needs. His income is approximately £4,000 a month and he chooses to spend more than half on rent for a property which is way beyond his means.

"My income is £8,000 a year while his is 10 times that. Frankly, without that money, I don't know how I'm going to manage each month.

"I have to sit here and fight and listen to the foul things Mr Bridgen has to say because I have no ­alternative to provide for my children."

The MP had applied to have around £5,000 in maintenance payments given back to him by his ex. Judge MacMillan refused, but agreed he was not obliged to hand over £7,673 of payments he had missed this year.

The couple married in 2000 but split up around five years ago.