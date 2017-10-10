Burton MP Andrew Griffiths has slammed a local bus company for scrapping a popular service from Stretton, branding the move "outrageous."

Midland Classic, which offers a range of services around the area, changed its route one service, meaning that it will no longer serve Athelston Way and Bitham Lane in Stretton. The changes led to several residents complaining to the MP.

Mr Griffiths said: "It is outrageous for Midland Classic to remove this service from Stretton without a proper consultation with those who use it.

"While I had raised complaints brought to me by residents in Rolleston about the buses idling and turning round outside properties in Meadow View, no-one asked for the service to be withdrawn.

"Midland Classic has given no good reason for the changes. If Midland Classic continue to act in such a unilateral way then they should have the franchise removed.

"I do not believe that it is beyond the wit of man to come up with a route that will provide a service for the residents of Athelstan Way and Bitham Lane as well as addressing the concerns of the residents of Meadow View, and I intent to press Midlands Classic to find a solution."

The bus company hit back at Mr Griffiths' comments, saying the route was changed because not enough people were using the stops.

A spokesman for Burton-based Midland Classic said: "Route one is losing money - it has done since we took it over from Arriva and we are sure the operation of that route for Arriva will have contributed to them selling the business in the town.

"We altered route one in April in order to try and improve its position by incorporating Eton Park passengers. By doing this we didn't have time to get to Tutbury so turned the buses in Rolleston at Meadow View. This created problems and we were contacted by residents directly and by the MP regarding this expressing safety concerns regarding the bus using Meadow View.

"Therefore the decision was taken to turn the buses in Tutbury again. We needed to save around five or six minutes on the round trip time and looked at all parts of the route. Passengers boarding the bus on Athleston Way averaged just eight per day and so the decision was taken not to serve there.

"This ensures, for the time being at least, there is a bus which runs from Rolleston via Knowles Hill and Rolleston Road and so those bus stops can be served."

