A multi-million pound scheme to redevelop Burton's Bargates site with a mixed use retail and over-55s apartments project has been delayed for two months following a design rethink.

An application to develop the site off High Street was due to be submitted at the end of September but developers have revealed it has been delayed for finalising planning details. Plans have now been put back until the end of November.

An application is in the pipeline to provide a mixture of over-55s apartments with shops and a restaurant/café to be submitted to council planners for consideration.

It was revealed in September last year, that the site, which had been earmarked for the now-mothballed Tesco Extra before concerns over traffic saw the idea shelved, had been taken on by Cannock-based developers Jessup Build Develop.

East Staffordshire Borough Council agreed to the principle of finally disposing of the land which had been home to the former Riverside Shopping Centre and the Superbowl bowling alley, before it was torn down in 2012.

More than 12 months have passed since any progress on the site plans but the developer has now revealed a possible time frame for the first time.It is the latest development in a long-running saga for Bargates which was sold to Tesco in 2007 and led to the closure of Superbowl 2000 as the last remaining business on the site.

However, Tesco sold the land back to the council and set its sights on building a store on the Dixie Sidings, off Hawkins Lane, Burton. This plan was also axed.

Demolition of Bargates finally took place in 2012 and it was turned into a 'village green'.

Despite news that it could be turned into a housing and retail development, many Burton residents have campaigned for many years to bring bowling back to Burton.

