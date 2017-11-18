The video will start in 8 Cancel

A crash involving six vehicles on the A38 closed the major route for hours on Friday night.

The incident, which happened near the A50 junction shortly before 11pm, saw fire crews, ambulances and police descend on the northbound carriageway to help all of those involved.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted the following: "We are in attendance at an incident on A38 Northbound between the Derbyshire border at Egginton heading north to Findern. Please avoid the area as multiple lanes will be closed."

The road was closed northbound at the exit slip road for the A50. Fire engines from Kingsway and Nottingham Road in Derby and from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service's Burton station were at the scene.

A fire service spokesman added: "There has been an incident involving six vehicles. Appliances from Derby and Burton are currently attending the incident.

"Members of Highways England and the police are en-route, and ambulance crews are already on the scene.

"One person is trapped inside a vehicle and we are in the process of extricating that person from the vehicle.

"We are told that there are multiple casualties but we do not know their condition."

Traffic reporting network Inrix said that the accident was causing heavy traffic on the A38 northbound and that a diversion was in operation to take drivers off the exit slip road and then back on the to A38.

The road has now re-opened.