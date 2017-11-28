Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mum of a seven-year-old boy born with facial deformities has insisted that "just because he looks different, doesn't mean he is different".

She spoke to the Burton Mail as Hollywood prepares to release Wonder, a film about Auggie, a young boy born with facial differences that stopped him from attending school.

The story tells of Auggie's first experience in mainstream education as he enters the fifth grade and his experiences of bullying and striving for acceptance.

The film will be released in the United Kingdom on Friday, December 1, and will certainly be of interest to mother-of-two Nicky-Jane Bradshaw, from Swadlincote.

Her son, seven-year-old Jayden Hirst, has Treacher Collins syndrome, a genetic disorder which causes deformities of the ears, eyes, cheekbones and chin, the same condition as Auggie in the new film.

Unlike Auggie, Jayden has attended mainstream school since he started his education, and is currently a pupil at Church Gresley Infant and Nursery School.

Miss Bradshaw says explained that Jayden has not experienced much negativity from others about his appearance, but does recall one incident she still finds upsetting.

She said: "A lot of people don't understand deformities and being different. This is close to my heart as my little boy has the same condition as the boy in the film.

"I just want everyone to see him as equal, and because he looks different doesn't mean he is different.

"He has had some negative comments in the past, there was one incident which I still find upsetting when I think about it, when he was in the play area, and he was kicked and screamed at just because he looks different.

"He is doing really well at school now, and I'm just so proud of him. The real problem is that people don't understand what it is; for other people if they see this film they won't realise how close to home it can be.

"People can be different, and people may look different, but that doesn't mean he's different because of this."

Wonder is based on a children's novel by Raquel Jaramillo, with Jacob Tremblay playing the main roleof character Auggie.

Miss Bradshaw has expressed her concerns that because the actor playing the lead role was made up to look like he has Treacher Collins syndrome, which affects one in every 50,000 people, there may be some issues when it comes to correctly portraying the emotional side of having facial deformities.

She continued: "I was a bit worried at first about the film, because the little boy who plays the main character doesn't actually have the condition. There is a worry that it might not actually portray the condition as true as it is."

What is Treacher Collins syndrome?

Treacher Collins syndrome is a genetic disorder causing deformities to features of the face, including eyes, ears, cheekbones and chin.

The condition comes in varying degrees, with some cases being considering as mild, with only minor deformities, while other cases are rated as severe and can cause breathing and sight problems and loss of hearing.

The severity of the condition depends on which features of the face are affected.

Some cases do not get diagnosed, as the symptoms are so mild, while other sufferers experience life-threatening situations, where the deformities impact their airway.

Unfortunately, Treacher Collins syndrome is not curable, but can be managed through reconstructive surgery, speech therapy, hearing aids and other devices.