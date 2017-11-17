The video will start in 8 Cancel

Honeymoon couples are being urged to toast their future happiness - by heading to Burton's National Brewery Centre.

A website providing lifestyle and fashion tips for women has listed the town's famous Brewery Centre among its top 10 honeymoon destinations.

The Brewery Centre is among a series of venues across Staffordshire recommended by FemaleFirst.co.uk for newly married couples to enjoy honeymoon visits.

Under its blog 10 Reasons To Honeymoon in Staffordshire the website says: "Its stunning landscapes, tranquil settings and smallest Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the country are just some of the reasons to visit Staffordshire on a honeymoon.

Whether you like to take it slow, raise the adrenaline levels with something new and exciting or indulge in learning all about the history and culture of the country – there's something for everyone to enjoy."

It adds: "Here are just 10 reasons why Staffordshire is the ideal honeymoon destination for newlyweds:

Enjoy a day trip to the World of Wedgwood and discover the history of some of Britain’s most iconic pottery. Home to the award-winning Trentham Gardens, you can explore the stunning landscapes at every turn. If you’re one for adventure, thrill-seekers can venture to Drayton Manor Park, or take on England’s largest theme park at Alton Towers Resort. As the UK’s year-round centre of remembrance, you can visit the National Memorial Arboretum, and discover more than 300 unique memorials that are sure to stay with you for longer than the duration of your trip. If you’re looking to celebrate in style, toast the start of married life at The National Brewery Centre, in Burton. Within easy reach of Birmingham, take a day to discover the street art in Digbeth, indulge in some shopping at The Bullring or wander along the canals in the city. Boasting stunning architecture, discover the rich history of Lichfield Cathedral. As an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Cannock Chase is perfect for the outdoor types. Offering views as far as Snowdon, The Roaches, a prominent rocky ridge in the Peak District provides stunning scenery for you and your loved one to enjoy. As the home to an array of properties featured in their Romantic Collection, cottages.com is sure to find you the ideal honeymoon destination in Staffordshire.

Some romantic getaways which have not made the list include indulging at Hoar Cross Hall spa and The Hilton at St George’s Park, catch a play at The Brewhouse Arts Centre, marvel at the beauty of Stapenhill Gardens and its famous swan, and take a romantic walk down the Washlands.

How would you spend your honeymoon in East Staffordshire? Let us know by emailing helen.kreft@burtonmail.co.uk