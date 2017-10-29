Lines from the moving war poem 'In Flanders Fields' have been highlighted at several landmark locations – including the National Memorial Arboretum and Dunkirk beach – to launch this year's Poppy Appeal.

The poppy initiative was unveiled at a string of locations as the Royal British Legion seeks to encourage the nation to rethink the significance of the world-renowned flower.

The large-scale version of the poem is made up of clusters of poppies - giving the impression the lines of the poem have grown from the ground. When viewed from a height or at ground level, the floral display aims to bring a new perspective to the famous poem and its meaning.

The project has been installed in numerous locations across the UK and overseas, including the National Memorial Arboretum, Dunkirk Beach, Cardiff Bay, Sage Gateshead, Media City in Salford Quays, The White Cliffs of Dover and the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London.

'In Flanders Fields' was written after poppies bloomed on the battlefields of the First World War, despite death and destruction all around them, connecting the flower with a message of hope.

By re-creating John McCrae's poem, The Royal British Legion aims to bring 'In Flanders Fields' into modern-day consciousness, encouraging people to consider the meaning of the poppy as a symbol both of remembrance and hope.

The poppy and the work of the Legion are often associated with the First and Second World Wars and elderly veterans; however, the charity is calling on the public to build on those perceptions, reconsider what the poppy stands for and wear it in support of the Armed Forces Community, both past and present.

The individual letters of the poem are made up of clusters of poppies, giving the impression the lines of the poem have grown from the ground, and when viewed from a height or at ground level will bring a new perspective to the famous poem and its meaning.

The Royal British Legion's director of fundraising, Claire Rowcliffe, said: "The Poppy Appeal 2017 is encouraging the public to recognise that your poppy supports the Armed Forces community past and present, and is a symbol of both remembrance and hope.

"The work of the Legion is as relevant and vital today as it was in the aftermath of the First World War when the charity was founded. The donation for your poppy will help the Legion support today's Armed Forces community through hardships, injury and bereavements.

"We're encouraging people to dig deep for this year's Poppy Appeal to help us raise £47 million. The Legion's work is entirely dependent on the public's generous support – so please wear your poppy with pride."

In the last year the generosity of the British public helped the Royal British Legion answer more than 1,077,000 requests for help. The Legion uses donations to offer support in many ways, including providing crisis grants, researching the long lasting impact of blast injuries on the body, lobbying the government on issues that affect our armed forces community, sport and art-based recovery programmes and advising on benefits and money problems.

For further information on the work of The Royal British Legion, visit: www.britishlegion.org.uk.