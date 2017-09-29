A Burton group which helps young mums and dads get to grips with the challenges of parenthood is celebrating after a successful nature walk boosted its number of referrals.

East Staffordshire Family Support Service, which runs Harvey Girls and Dads4Dads, launched their Washlands Nature Walk on Saturday, September 16, with huge success.

The sun was shining as 123 people turned out to support the project and enjoy a one mile nature trail, entertainment and refreshments throughout the day.

Harvey G, the organisation's mascot, also made a number of appearances throughout the day and had pictures taken with families completing the walk.

The event, which was inspired by a grant from the Tesco bags for help scheme, saw more referrals generated for the charity after 61 children and 62 adults took part.

While a total of 123 miles were walked throughout the day, contributing to the health and wellbeing of approximately 62 local families.

Matthew Ellis, Staffordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner attended the event, alongside local councilors, Ground Work representatives Marion Farrell and South Staffs Water, who were promoting savings for the team's client group.

Mr Ellis said he enjoyed attending the "fantastic" event. He said: "The volunteers involved were really determined to make the most of their community. The work of Harvey Girls and Dads4Dads is tremendous.

"It strengthens the fabric of our communities, gives youngsters the chance to take part in community events and is great for the local area. I believe that services delivered at the most local level are the most relevant, and that is why my commitment to providing money to communities directly will continue."

Ian North, chief executive of Harvey Girls, said the walk was so successful that the charity is hoping to make it an annual event.

He said: "It was a great success and the feedback we got from the families really welcomed the local health walk on the Washlands and everyone really enjoyed the idea of having a bear there."

Each year the service supports approximately 180 hard to reach families with the majority of families being referred in for advice around physical health, emotional wellbeing, home and money.

The promotion of the nature trail alongside the one mile walk, has enabled the service to signpost families to a free local activity which would promote physical activity for the whole family and improve their health and well-being.

The Washlands Nature Walk will be open to families all year round, and will promote the Washlands as a safe, accessible place to local families throughout the whole year, encouraging them to be healthier and happier, and spend time as a family.

East Staffordshire Family Support would like to thank Tesco Bags of Help, Ground Work, South Staffs Water, East Staffordshire Borough Council, Reflex, Burton Library and East Staffordshire Children's Centres for their support.

