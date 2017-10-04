A temporary car park at Burton's Queen's Hospital could become a permanent fixture as the facility continues its struggle with parking for staff and visitors.

The hospital's car park fronting Belvedere Road, which has 112 spaces, was first given temporary permission in 2008 and again in 2012 when permission lapsed.

Now Hatton-based James Chadwick has applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council to make the car park a permanent feature.

It is one of at least five car parks associated with the hospital, many of which are used by staff.

These is also a larger public car park to the east of the hospital but is often full due to an increase in housing developments in the area.

